Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, DARE-BVFREE, evaluating DARE-BV1 in women with bacterial vaginosis (BV).

The primary endpoint of the 240-subject study is the clinical cure rate on visit 3 (21 - 30 days after randomization) compared to placebo. The estimated primary completion date is November.

DARE-BV1 is a thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing the antibiotic clindamycin designed for one-time vaginal administration for BV, a Fast Track- and Qualified Infectious Disease Product-tagged indication.

In a small proof-of-concept study, DARE-BV1 showed an 86% cure rate 7-14 days after administration.