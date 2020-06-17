Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) surges 68% in premarket trading after closing on the sale of stock, charter and state licenses of its indirect subsidiary Gateway Insurance to Buckle, a tech-driven financial services company having received the necessary regulatory and court approvals.

$4.2M, representing a portion of the purchase price, was paid to the statutory liquidator of Gateway at closing; up to $500,000 more may be paid as additional purchase price depending on how many insurance licenses of Gateway are in full force and effect without restriction at the end of 2020.

Going forward, Atlas's Anchor Group Management ("AGMI") subsidiary will begin transitioning non-paratransit business that meets agreed underwriting criteria as a general agent for Gateway. This program will focus on taxi, livery, limousine and full-time transportation network company drivers.

Under the terms of this arrangement, AGMI retains renewal rights to business that AGMI produces for Gateway. In addition to acting as a general agent, Atlas subsidiaries have entered into a program framework agreement to provide other professional services to support Buckle and Gateway.

Atlas and Buckle plan to work together to identify additional opportunities to provide insurance solutions to the gig-economy sector with an emphasis on transportation network company drivers. They also intend to discuss a claims handling arrangement.

"In the coming weeks, we will also continue to focus on becoming current with our financial reporting and then ultimately beginning to communicate our forward-looking strategy in an efficient and proactive manner," said Atlas President and CEO Scott D. Wollney.

Previously: Atlas Financial to focus Global Liberty on New York, still looking at options (Aug. 22, 2019)