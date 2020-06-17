Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is out with a new Cookout Classic burger 10-pack with a suggested retail price of $15.99, which it calls its most affordable price point ever.

The new limited edition offering is available at a majority of Walmart and Target stores nationwide and select retailers.

Beyond Meat also caught a price target increase from Credit Suisse to $142 this morning, which compares favorably to the average sell-side PT of $95.06 but stands below where shares are trading.

Credit Suisse on BYND: "Beyond may emerge as a net beneficiary of the pandemic in the near-term due to strong demand in retail channel (48% of sales) and in the long-term due to rising consumer interest in healthier foods. Consumer survey data from Hunter indicates that the number of people who say they are eating healthier foods has increased 20% since the start of the pandemic, presumably because they are interested in boosting their resilience to illness. We think the spike in at-home consumption will lead to stronger sales at restaurant chains as social restrictions ease off."

BYND +3.26% premarket to $156.90.

Source: Press Release