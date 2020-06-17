Airlines edging lower with more cost cutting, depressed demand

Airline stocks are falling before the bell as pessimism about continued cost-cutting and social-distancing measures outweigh a bullish announcement from low-cost carrier Norwegian Air.Southwest (LUV) is off 0.4% premarket, United (UAL) is slipping 1% , American (AAL) is down 2% and Delta (DAL) is off 0.7% .

Southwest says its June decline in operating revenue will be 70-75% (lower than earlier guidance of 80-85%) and July will be down 65-70%, but also said it will be keeping middle seats open for distancing until Sept. 30.

“To support physical-distancing, the Company is currently limiting the number of seats sold on each flight to allow for middle seats to remain open for Customers who are not traveling together through at least September 2020, and will evaluate the possibility of extending this policy beyond September,” Southwest said.

United Air Lines says it will boost its buyout offer for flight attendants as not enough employees have taken up the option.

Across the pond, Air France will offer voluntary buyouts for 8,300 employees, about 17% of its workforce, to cut costs. It’s down 1.2% in European trading.

But Norwegian Air is jumping 12% as it announces it would restart 76 European routes starting July 1.

Travel site Kayak says airfare searches by U.S. users are down 56% from the year-ago period yesterday. Domestics searches are down 49%, while international search are down 68%.

“As the COVID curve flattens and we near a vaccine, domestic travel with recover more quickly than international, and LUV is a clear leader in that area,” Mark Roussin wrote last week.