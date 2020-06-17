When will Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX return to the skies? FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson testifies today before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in a hearing that may provide some details on the jet's re-certification.

It will specifically explore issues associated with the development of the MAX following two international accidents in the past two years, as well as potential opportunities to reform the certification process for transport-category aircraft.

The hearing, titled, "Examining the FAA's Oversight of Aircraft Certification," comes a day after a bipartisan bill on the topic was drafted in the Senate. The livestream starts here at 10:00 a.m. ET.

"It's sentiment more than anything else that is driving Boeing's stock price," writes Tim Worstall in a recent Seeking Alpha article, Boeing's Got Another 737 Max Oopsie.