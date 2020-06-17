Seeing slow improvements to the macro backdrop, RBC maintains an Outperform rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and raises the price target from $345 to $390.

Analyst Robert Muller says that Apple remains in a "league of its own" regarding share buybacks.

The analyst thinks the Street is either not giving AAPL enough credit for capital returns or underestimating the organic growth.

Muller says that keeping the buyback pace at about $70B and growing revenue by 3-4% would allow Apple to be cash neutral within a decade.