GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) reports Q1 results with a slight revenue miss and an in-line EPS.

Q1 highlights: Revenue were down 20% Y/Y to $7.67M (consensus: $8.05M), Q119 had $4.9M in other revenue as a result of hardware sales and the licensing of GAN's strategic US patent.

Revenue breakdown: RmiG SaaS revenue, $4.7M (+108%), RmiG service revenue, $1.5M (+63% Y/Y).

United States accounted for 81% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.59M (-32.5%).

OpEx increased 31.4% Y/Y to $4.39M led by expenses incurred in connection with the IPO, expansion and share-based compensation.

The company expects full-year 2020 revenue in the range of $37M to $39M vs. a consensus of $37.89M.

Previously: GAN EPS in-line, misses on revenue (June 16)