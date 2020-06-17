PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) inks an agreement with Farmacore Biotechnology to co-develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The candidate, dubbed Versamune-CoV-2FC, combines PDS's Versamune platform with Farmacore's recombinant SARS-CoV-2 protein.

Under the terms of the deal, Farmacore retains commercialization rights in Latin America while revenue there will be shared. PDS retains the right of first refusal for commercialization rights ex-Latin America. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

PDS is in talks with governmental and non-governmental agencies about additional funding for the vaccine.

A Phase 1 study in Brazil is next up.