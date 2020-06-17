Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) closes on the sale of its stake in the joint venture that holds its European outdoor advertising portfolio for £95M (~$107M).

“While the transaction may be dilutive to funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations, the transaction is expected to provide us with significant capital and allow us to take advantage of additional acquisition and development opportunities,” said Tim Brazy, CEO of the partnership's general partner.

LMRK expects to use the proceeds to repay borrowings on its revolving line of credit, terminate some existing interest rate swap agreements, and for general partnership purposes.

As a result of the transaction, holders of the partnership’s units may be allocated taxable income and gain, regardless of whether there is any cash distributed to such holders.

See Rida Morwa's take on Landmark Infrastructure.