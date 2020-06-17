Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) -1.8% pre-market after cutting full-year capital spending by an additional $40M following Q1 results to $700M at the midpoint, more than 50% below initial 2020 guidance.

According to a new slide presentation, Murphy also sees G&A expenses likely declining 40% Y/Y to $130M-$140M after workforce reductions and cuts in board compensation.

The company says production fully resumed in June with current production of 180M boe/day after 47M boe/day of combined shutdowns in April and May.

Murphy had lowered the midpoint of planned capex to $740M from $780M at the time of its Q1 earnings release.