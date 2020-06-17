IMAC (IMAC +3.4% ) announces that internal analysis of treatment outcomes for musculoskeletal conditions at IMAC Regeneration Centers, demonstrate ~81% of IMAC patients report improvement in functional outcomes.

IMAC analyzed functional disabilities primarily affecting the knees, lower back, neck, shoulders, hips, legs and ankles; examined patient functional improvement following treatment at IMAC Regeneration Centers between 2017 and 2019

828 patients were evaluated with each patient receiving non-opioid medical treatments along with physical therapy.

678 patients, exhibited improved functionality from 1% to 79%. Eight patients regressed at least 1%, and 142 patients showed no change in functional ability.

The average starting disability score among all patients evaluated was 64.68%, and the average disability score following treatment was 38.34%, for an average improvement in functional ability of 40.7%.

The average treatment duration was 80.25 days, and the average patient age was 72.4 years.