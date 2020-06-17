MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) closed its largest acquisition till date of Meridian Medical Management, a former GE Healthcare IT company, through a stock purchase agreement.

Stephen Snyder, CEO of MTBC, said that "We expect to provide increased revenue guidance as part of our Q2 investors call as a result of this transaction. We also believe that Meridian’s team, digital assets, and customer base will help further accelerate our growth and margin expansion during 2021 and beyond."

MTBC reported a 35% CAGR in its 5-year revenue; while FY20 revenue growth guidance of 55-58% Y/Y was reaffirmed in May, vs analyst consensus of 50.2%.