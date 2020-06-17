Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) provides a clinical update for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases.

The company is currently conducting two registration clinical trials for ONS-5010, NORSE 1 and NORSE 2.

Topline safety and efficacy results from NORSE 1 trial are expected in August.

NORSE 2 has enrolled 204 of 220 planned patients and is expected to complete enrollment no later than August.

Also, Outlook plans to initiate the NORSE 3 study designed to support planned BLA and expects the trial to commence in Q4.

In addition to NORSE 1 and NORSE 2 evaluating ONS-5010 for wet AMD, the company has received agreements from the FDA on three Special Protocol Assessments (SPAs), for three additional registration clinical trials.

These SPAs cover the protocols for NORSE 4 trial, evaluating ONS-5010 to treat branch retinal vein occlusion or BRVO, and NORSE 5 and NORSE 6 trials evaluating ONS-5010 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, or DME.

If approved, ONS-5010 will be the first and only on-label ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for treating retinal diseases.