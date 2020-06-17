Highlighting Okta's (NASDAQ:OKTA) strength during the pandemic, Berenberg raises the company's price target from $138 to $210 and maintains a Buy rating.

The firm says the coronavirus pandemic "will accelerate the pace of Okta’s emergence as a leader in the security market."

Berengberg sees Okta as protected by its subscription-based model, well-positioned product portfolio, and successful acquisition of large enterprise customers.

Berenberg expects Okta's revenue to grow more than 30% in FY21.