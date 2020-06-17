Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) agrees to acquire Australia's Infigen Energy for A$840.6M (US$581M), expanding its footprint in a country seen as one of the best places to develop renewables.

The Spanish company will pay A$0.86 per Infigen stapled security, topping a A$0.80 offer from a group led by Philippines conglomerate Ayala Corp (OTCPK:AYALY).

Infigen has one of the largest fleet of wind assets in Australia, and owns a gas peaking plant in New South Wales and a 25 MW battery at Lake Bonney in South Australia.

Iberdrola has more than 18 GW of wind capacity in its global portfolio and has been looking to expand into the Australian market.