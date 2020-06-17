My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +28% announced that it expects MySizeID to achieve record 1M size recommendations for June, 2020.

Monthly traffic, as measured by the MySizeID engine, has increased 800% over the past four months.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "Despite some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe we are on track to reach at least 20 million size recommendations over the course of 2020, based on a combination of usage by our current customers and assumed adoption of MySizeID by prospective customers in our existing pipeline".