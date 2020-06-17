Akero Therapeutics (AKRO +1.6% ) doses first subject in Cohort C, the expansion of its Phase 2a BALANCED trial, which will enroll 30 subjects who have non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with compensated cirrhosis (F4), Child-Pugh Class A.

The primary objective of Cohort C is to assess safety and tolerability of treatment with AKR-001 in NASH patients at greatest risk of progressing to end-stage liver disease.

AKR-001 is an engineered human Fc-FGF21 fusion protein designed to induce the benefits of the endogenous hormone FGF21 which can potentially reduce liver fat, mitigate inflammation and reverse fibrosis. It is administered once per week via subcutaneous injection.

The company on Jan. 31, expanded the Phase 2a trial in NASH to include cohort of cirrhotic patients.