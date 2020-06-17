In an unsurprising development, PepsiCo (PEP +0.7% ) announces it will retire the Aunt Jemima brand due its racial stereotype that dates back to 1889.

"While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough," says PepsiCo’s Quaker Foods North America marketing exec Kristin Kroepfl.

New packaging for the syrup favorite is expected in Q4. The updated name for the brand could be announced before that.

It's possible the clock could be ticking for ConAgra Brands' (NYSE:CAG) Mrs. Butterworth brand as well, although the history is much different. Mrs. Butterworth has partnered successfully with KFC (NYSE:YUM) in the past