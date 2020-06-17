TravelCenters of America (TA +3.8% ) fuels up its network expansion strategy with the opening of TA Express in White Hills, Arizona, under the franchise model.

TA expects this eighth in line travel centre in Arizona to be ready for customers by August 2020.

“Our franchise team continues working hard to expand our presence across the country and this site will provide travelers with yet another place to find the services and amenities they’re looking for while away from home,” said Dave Raco, vice president of franchise operations

Previously: TravelCenters of America names Jeff Burrell as senior VP, Fuel (June 15)