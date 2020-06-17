Volt Information Sciences slides 16% post Q2 results

  • Volt Information Sciences (VOLT -16.0%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 17.8% Y/Y to $207.28M.
  • Adj. revenue too decreased 14.1% Y/Y; which was attributable to client facility closures and reduced demand associated with COVID-19, partially offset by business wins.
  • Segment revenue: North American Staffing of $173.4M (-17% Y/Y); International Staffing $24.3M (-15.6% Y/Y); North American MSP $9.7M (+1% Y/Y); Corporate and other $0.19M (-7.9% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin increased 120 bps to 15.6%.
  • Operating margin for North American Staffing increased 144 bps to 1.49%, International Staffing declined 62 bps to 0.81% and North American MSP too declined 301 bps to 5.04%.
  • SG&A expense had a reduction of $2.7M, due to substantial cost reductions taken throughout the year and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $1.4M compared to a loss of $1.5M Y/Y.
  • Q3 2020 Outlook: Due to the prolonged uncertainty regarding the pandemic, the Company is not providing adj. revenue guidance Q3 2020.
  • Previously: Volt Information Sciences EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (June 16)
