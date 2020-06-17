Uber (NYSE:UBER) will use its software to manage public transportation in the San Francisco Bay Area's Marin County.

Residents can book rides on public minibuses through Uber's app, which will match riders heading in the same direction.

Marin Transit will charge riders $4/mile (or $3/mile for those with disabilities/mobility issues) and Uber will get a flat monthly fee from the county.

The two-year deal will pay Uber no more than $80,000, which isn't a substantial amount compared to the ride-share firm's $3.5B in quarterly revenue. But the deal could pave the way for Uber to become a SaaS player, selling to transport officials around the world.