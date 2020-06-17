Stocks struggle for direction following Tuesday’s rally
Jun. 17, 2020 10:12 AM ETORCLBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Stocks are mixed in morning trading, unable to hold onto gains in the futures without a solid piece of news or data to bolster the latest recovery theme.
- The S&P 500 is up 0.1%. The Dow is bouncing between positive and negative territory and is little changed.
- The Nasdaq Composite is the strongest performer, up 0.5% with the broader tech sector shrugging off disappointing revenue numbers from Oracle (ORCL), down 4.4%.
- The bond market remained flat for most of morning trading. The yield on the 10-Year Treasury was at 0.74%, off 1 basis point.
- Energy was the weakest sector, down 1.7%, giving back some of Tuesday's gains as oil prices sank 2% to $37.60 per barrel ahead of official U.S. crude inventory numbers.