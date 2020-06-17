Cinemark (CNK -2% ) has set its phased reopening plan, starting this weekend and with plans to have all U.S. movie theaters open by July 17, CNBC reports.

It expects to start reopening Friday in Texas, with the rest of its more than 500 locations opening between July 3 and July 17, ahead of new releases Mulan on July 24 and Tenet on July 31.

Until those new films are ready, Cinemark theaters will bring back titles like Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Goonies at discounts ($5 for adults and $3 for children).

While enhanced measures will be implemented chain-wide, masks may be mandatory for entry into some cinemas depending on local guidelines.

Updated 10:29 a.m.: The company has issued a press release.