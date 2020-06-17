In their chase for yield, U.S. insurance companies have amassed ~$158B on collateralized loan obligations in their portfolios, or about a quarter of the U.S. market for CLOs, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Now, their bets on sliced and repackaged risky corporate loans may turn against them, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The three major credit-rating firms, Moody's, S&P Global, and Fitch, have put more than 2,100 securities in the U.S. and Europe on review for potential downgrades.

Some of the securities' credit ratings have already been cut to junk, which would require insurers to more than double the capital they set aside against these holdings to meet regulatory requirements.

UBS estimates that U.S. insurance firms will have to boost the capital held against these CLO holdings to $384M from $145M if ratings firms go ahead with a one-notch cut.

Life insurer, Athene Holding (ATH -2.2% ), holds $11B in CLOs, representing ~9% of its $121B investment portfolio at March 31, 2020, and says it doesn't plan to change the allocation.

Athene is backed by private-equity giant Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO); APO's asset-management unit manages Athene's CLO portfolio.

Under a severe downgrade scenario, if all of Athene's CLO holdings rated BBB are cut to junk, then Athene would have to increase its capital against its CLO holdings by ~$140M, UBS estimates.

Athene told the WSJ it's confident that any increase to its regulatory capital requirements would be “manageable," and it doesn't expect UBS's severe scenario to occur.

About 40% of the insurance industry's CLO holdings are in triple-A rated debt, considered the safest level, according to the NAIC. However, insurers have also been steady buyers of riskier, higher-yielding CLO securities — those rated single-A and triple B.

Some big CLO investors are rethinking their approach. In May, Japan's Norinchukin Bank, the world's single largest buyer of CLO debt, decided to stop investing in the securities after it took a $3.7B unrealized loss on its holdings.

