NBT Bancorp (NBTB -0.2% ) prices its public offering of $100M 5.0% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030

Interest on the Notes will accrue at a rate equal to 5.% p.a. from the original issue date to, but excluding, July 1, 2025, payable semiannually in arrears, and a floating rate p.a. equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR, plus a spread of 485 bps from, and including, July 1, 2025, payable quarterly in arrears.

The offering is expected to close on June 23, 2020

The company plans to use the net proceeds of $98M for general corporate purposes