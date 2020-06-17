The first patient has been enrolled in the second part of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Atara Biotherapeutics' (ATRA +4.4% ) ATA188 in patients with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Part 2 is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study that will measure the change in disability metrics over time as well as a range of biomarkers. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in immunoglobulin G (IgG) index at month 12.

All participants will have the opportunity to enter into a three-year open-label extension after the first two years of treatment.

The company announced results from Part 1 last month.

ATA188 is an allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) cytotoxic T lymphocyte immunotherapy that targets EBV antigens that the company believes play a key role in the treatment of MS.