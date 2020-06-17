Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK +0.7% ) unveils a revenue sharing program it says will ensure local residents benefit from the operations of the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska.

The company says it is launching a profit-sharing plan to distribute a 3% net profit royalty interest from the copper, gold and molybdenum mine.

The mine will not make a profit during its initial years of construction, but Pebble says it will provide $3M annually during that period to ensure a dividend.

An Alaska Native corporation opposed to the project says the dividend program is an attempt to win support in a region that has rejected the project.

Northern Dynasty shares have been rising since the Environmental Protection Agency declined to pursue "elevation" under the Clean Water Act over the Pebble Mine.