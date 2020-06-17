Restaurant sentiment takes a step back
- Restaurant and food supplier stocks are starting off the day on a down note.
- COVID-19 developments have investors selling out of dine-in names in particular, with Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -4.1%), Dine Brands Global (DIN -3.5%), Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH -3.9%) and Brinker International (EAT -0.8%) all trading weak to give back recent gains.
- One of the issues with the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in states in the South and Southwest has been more restaurant closings due to employee exposure and a slightly lower percentage of consumers now indicating that they want to eat out.
- On the distribution side, SpartanNash (SPTN -4.9%), US Foods (USFD -3.8%), United Natural Foods (UNFI -3.1%), Performance Food Group (PFGC -4.2%), Sysco (SYY -2.1%) and Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -2.2%) are all lower in early trading.