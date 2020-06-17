Restaurant sentiment takes a step back

  • Restaurant and food supplier stocks are starting off the day on a down note.
  • COVID-19 developments have investors selling out of dine-in names in particular, with Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -4.1%), Dine Brands Global (DIN -3.5%), Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH -3.9%) and Brinker International (EAT -0.8%) all trading weak to give back recent gains.
  • One of the issues with the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in states in the South and Southwest has been more restaurant closings due to employee exposure and a slightly lower percentage of consumers now indicating that they want to eat out.
  • On the distribution side, SpartanNash (SPTN -4.9%), US Foods (USFD -3.8%), United Natural Foods (UNFI -3.1%), Performance Food Group (PFGC -4.2%), Sysco (SYY -2.1%) and Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -2.2%) are all lower in early trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.