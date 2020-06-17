RentMoola Payment Solutions has entered into a strategic alliance with PayPal (PYPL +0.7% ) to address financial inequality amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and enable a secure financial platform.

With +130M U.S. active accounts and +7M Canada active accounts, tenants can now use digital wallets to pay rent using PayPal and property managers can keep track of rent payments.

Dan Leberman, VP partnerships, PayPal said that "Unprecedented times require innovative companies to come together to provide better solutions for our customers. We are optimistic about forging alliances with industry vertical experts like RentMoola to give consumers more flexibility in navigating this crisis."