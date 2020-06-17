Koppers Holdings higher on Q2 expectation above consensus

Jun. 17, 2020 10:23 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)KOPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Koppers Holdings (KOP +13.5%) reports consolidated May sales declined 1.7% to $144.1M, driven by lower sales from Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
  • Koppers expects Q2 sales, excluding any sales generated from KJCC, to be ~$410M - $420M vs. consensus of $400.9M and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.70 - $0.85 vs. consensus of $0.44.
  • Kopper has agreed to a long-term contract amendment with a Class I railroad customer of treated wood crossties, switch ties and other types of lumber that will extend its market opportunities.
  • The company plans to cease its production at the Denver facility over the next two months as it transitions production to another crosstie-treatment facility.
  • The company to close the sale of Koppers Carbon Chemical Company Limited (KJCC) in timeframe of July 2020 to mid-August 2020 and expects to realize ~$65M of net cash, after taxes and expenses, and plans to apply the cash proceeds toward debt reduction.
