Nintendo (NTDOY +2.6% ) has announced new games for its longtime hit Pokémon franchise, including a reboot of a 20-year-old spin-off.

A new version of Pokémon Snap, developed by Bandai Namco (OTCPK:NCBDY), updates a 1999 game for the Nintendo 64, and tasks players with taking pictures of Pokémon in the wild as they travel in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Smile is a free-to-play mobile game meant to build tooth-brushing habits in children.