Crude inventory builds slightly

EIA Petroleum Inventories: Crude +1.2M barrels vs. -0.2M consensus, +5.7M last week.

Gasoline -1.7M barrels vs. -0.1M consensus, +0.9M last week.

Distillates -1.4M barrels vs. +2.4M consensus +1.6M last week.

Futures (CL1:COM -1.2% ). They were down about 2% ahead of the report.

Oil prices would tend to fall after a surprise build in stockpiles, but the market looks to be reacting to the sharper draw in gasoline, indicative of growing driving demand as the U.S. opens up.

Cushing crude inventories -2.6M barrels and any concerns of supply constraints are now firmly in the rearview mirror. Refinery inputs average 13.6M bpd, up 1116K bpd from the week before, giving the U.S. plenty of room for improvement. Analysts say they should be averaging 16.5M to 17.M bpd this time of year.

“We’re in a $40 to $45 (per barrel) environment if this was an environment where the market were working as it should be working,” Edward Morse, Citigroup Global Head of Commodity Research, told Bloomberg. But there are lots of inventory issues to work through, he added.

ETFs: USO, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, OLEM.