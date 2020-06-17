Ahead of Accenture's (ACN +0.0%) earnings report on June 25, Citi raises the company's price target from $188 to $230.
Analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar: "Near-term uncertainty will likely be offset by a robust corporate focus on digital transformation and new tech deployment."
Shirvaikar trims estimates for Accenture's FY20 but increases estimates for FY21-22 due to FX and the belief that demand will be pushed out not lost.
Citi maintains a Buy rating on Accenture, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.