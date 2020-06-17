AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) declares $1.18/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 4.93%

Payable Aug. 14; for shareholders of record July 15; ex-div July 14.

Abbvie "(d)ividends to be paid are expected to be in the range of $7-8 billion the next two years, as such, the expected operating cash flows will more than support this. I believe the ABBV dividend is well-supported for increases moving forward," Mark Roussin wrote in bullish commentary yesterday.

Earlier this month the company entered into a collaboration to develop a novel antibody therapeutic to prevent and treat COVID-19.

See ABBV Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.