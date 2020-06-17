Canaccord starts off coverage on Stitch Fix (SFIX +0.8% ) with a Buy rating on its view the online retailer will build a strong and loyal base of users.

The firm's note highlights the upside from the Stitch Fix business model.

"Fashion has historically been a challenging online category, as slight differences in size, fit, and personal taste are difficult to get right while still offering the type of selection one might see in a department store. Stitch Fix solves for many of these issues through personal curation from an individual stylist who is familiar with each consumer’s unique tastes and can incorporate knowledge of various clothing styles to present a consistent, emotionally appealing offering wrapped within a subscription-like experience that helps the consumer discover new brands."

The Seeking Alpha Quant rating on SFIX is Bullish as an A grade for growth and B+ for momentum are enough to offset the low mark for profitability.