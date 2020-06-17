The Alkaline Water (WTER +19.4% ) announces Q4 FY20 revenue growth of 51% Y/Y and 42% Q/Q to ~$12M.

Company says they expect first quarter ending June 30, 2020, to set another revenue record. The current pandemic acted as a catalyst for some of the current quarter’s growth, but also set the stage for significant future growth.

During the quarter company added over 15,000 retail locations for flagship products in the specialty discount, drug store, grocery store, and convenience store retail channels. Doubled supply chain capabilities and secured domestic suppliers for every component of the product portfolio.