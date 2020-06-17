Law firm Hattis & Lukacs amends its class-action suit against Western Digital (WDC -0.4% ), adding five additional plaintiffs in five states and fleshing out the technical details.

The suit relates to Western Digital's use of Shingled Magnetic Recording or SMR tech in its WD Red line of Network Attached Storage drives.

Originally filed with one plaintiff, the suit alleges that WDC violated the California Consumers Legal Remedies Act, False Advertising Law, Unfair Competition Law, and Consumer Protection Statute. The suit says all plaintiffs should be able to sue under California law because that's where Western Digital is headquartered.

The suit is seeking a permanent injunction blocking Western Digital from advertising SMR as appropriate for NAS or RAID drives. The plaintiffs only want to be reimbursed.

In a separate class-action lawsuit, the plaintiff says WDC didn't disclose using SMR in its WD Blue and Black drives.

The plaintiff, who requests a jury trial, wants to recover damages and restitution for violations of New York General Business Law.