Wedbush Dan Ives says bulls are likely to shrug off the anticipated drop in California registrations for Tesla (TSLA +1.1% ) with the pandemic an obvious obstacle. So far, shares are holding up in mid-day trading.

Ives thinks the Tesla growth story will motor on if China demand continues to improve and U.S. orders rebound over the coming months with the lockdown easing and the "Fremont Stand-Off" in the rear view mirror. Two big ifs amid the COVID-19 backdrop.

Wedbush has a base case price target of $1,000 and bull case PT of $1,500. The firm has a Neutral rating on Tesla, consistent with the consensus Wall Street view.