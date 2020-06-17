In an update on the "new" Madison Square Garden businesses, Guggenheim has initiated MSG Entertainment (MSGE +1.1% ) at Buy and given it s $116 price target, implying 55% upside.

The company is positioned to outperform peers with a unique collection of venues and hospitality assets, the firm says.

Meanwhile, it's also reiterating its Buy rating on MSG Sports (MSGS -0.1% ), and raised its price target to $221 from $216.

That new target implies 34% upside.

Plans for pro basketball and hockey to complete their suspended seasons boosts confidence in 2020-2021 revenues, Guggenheim says, and it's updated its model to reflect lower expenses.