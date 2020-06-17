Petrobras (PBR -0.4% ) has decided to keep half its administrative staff working from home permanently, Reuters reports, in another example o how COVID-19 has major companies rethinking their use of office real estate.

The company has sent as much as 90% of its 21K administrative workforce home since March due to the pandemic, which it says has revealed new cost-cutting opportunities.

The new policy would not immediately affect operational personnel such as refinery technicians and platform workers, who comprise a 46K workforce.

CEO Roberto Castello Branco earlier this year announced a $8.1B cost reduction plan through 2023, including dismissal programs and office space reductions.