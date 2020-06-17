SEC Commissioner Jay Clayton says Hertz Global (HTZ +2.8% ) ignored cautionary comments made by the regulator on the sale of new shares.

Clayton notes Hertz didn't even come back with a response to the issues raised by the SEC.

Last week, Hertz jumbled everyone's brains a bit by landing bankruptcy court approval to sell up to $1B worth of new shares.

Shares of Hertz are having another strong day on Wall Street, while Robin Hood traders have weaned their positions over the last day by 1% in terms of raw number of customers holding the stock. Short interest on Hertz is at 38.2% of total float.