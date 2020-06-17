Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -1.9% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.6% ) are extending their single-family moratorium on foreclosures and evictions by two months until at least Aug. 31, 2020, the Federal Housing and Finance Agency said.

"To protect borrowers and renters during the pandemic we are extending the Enterprises' foreclosure and eviction moratorium. During this national health emergency no one should worry about losing their home," said Director Mark Calabria.

That may not have a big effect on mortgage servicers since the FHFA in April limited mortgage servicers' advance obligations for loans in forbearance to four months.

Mortgage servicer shares and many mortgage REITs are falling.

Among mortgage servicers: New Residential (NRZ -1.5% ), Ocwen Financial (OCN -3.4% ), Mr. Cooper (COOP -1.5% ), and PennyMac Financial (PFSI -2.0% ).

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) slip 1.0% .

Among the bigger declines in mortgage REITs: MFA Financial (MFA -4.3% ), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -4.1% ), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC -3.6% ), and Arlington Asset Investment (AI -2.6% ).

ETFs: REM, MORT