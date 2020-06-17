World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +0.9% ) is rebounding today from a decline yesterday, and following the news that the company halted Tuesday tapings after a "developmental talent" tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was in the audience during June 9 show tapings at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., but has not been back to the center since then, the company says.

No other attendees have since reported symptoms, but "out of an abundance of caution," the company will test everyone on site, and "following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."