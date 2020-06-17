UPS (UPS +2.3% ) trades higher after Deutsche Bank tagged the stock as a catalyst call buy idea on upside earnings expectations.

DB's breakdown: "We see potential for an over 20% EPS beat in 2Q for UPS (our $1.30 estimate vs. consensus of $1.06). We believe market participants are overly negative on the profit impact from higher business to consumer mix in 2Q, without considering mix within mix. We estimate, for example, that U.S. weight per package for UPS was down 3% in 1Q′20 and traveled over shorter distances due partly to B2C shipments being more essential and delivered via SurePost. We see potential for this to reserve a bit in 2Q as shelter-in-place orders abated."

A scan of the shipper's recent earnings history shows UPS tends to report EPS pretty close to consensus marks.