Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -5.4% ) is significantly reducing expenses in light of COVID-19 to align operating costs with sales, which may result in ~$200M reduction in FY2020 expenses.

Abercrombie & Fitch Management, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company to issue $300M of senior secured notes due 2025 in a private offering, to repay all outstanding borrowings under it’s existing senior secured term loan facility.

As of May 30, 2020, the company had liquidity of $806M, comprising of cash and equivalents of $730M and actual incremental borrowing available under the Amended ABL Facility of $76M.

Source