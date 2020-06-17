COVID-19 cases swell in 21 states

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow in 21 states, with Texas, Florida, and Arizona setting daily records for new cases.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas rose 11% in a single day, reaching a new high.

That's the eighth new high in the Lone Star state in less than two weeks; hospitalizations are now up more than 84% since Memorial Day as Texas proceeds with its reopening plans.

At a press briefing yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott said the state has plenty of available hospital beds and the ability to boost capacity quickly if needed.

Florida had almost 2,800 new virus cases on Monday, the highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day that state has seen, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state will not shut down in response.

Eight states are seeing steady numbers of newly reported cases, while 21, including New York and New Jersey, are seeing a declining number of new cases.

To put the Texas hospitalization rate in context, that 2,581 hospitalizations represents only 0.009% of the state's population.