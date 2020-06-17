Williams (WMB +0.1% ) says it reached a tieback agreement with LLOG Exploration to provide offshore natural gas and oil gathering and production handling services for the Taggart development at Williams' Devils Tower spar in the Gulf of Mexico.

Williams says the natural gas will be delivered to its Mobile Bay processing plant, and the natural gas liquids will be fractionated and marketed at the Baton Rouge fractionator in Louisiana.

The company expects Taggart will come online in early 2022, and the reserves are forecast to produce 27M barrels over eight years.