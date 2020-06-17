Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY +0.5% ) expanded its partnerships with leading technology companies - AVEVA (OTCPK:AVEVF), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY +1.3% ) and Stratus - to address the convergence of IT and OT and build integrated industrial edge-computing solutions.

It also developed a collaborative online community for learning and sharing opportunities within Schneider Electric Exchange enabling their customers' industrial digital transformations.

Pankaj Sharma, EVP, Secure Power, Schneider Electric said that "Schneider Electric's extensive partner ecosystem is unparalleled in both IT and OT systems, making it an unrivalled advantage over the competition."