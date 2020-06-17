UBS is constructive on Darden Restaurants (DRI -1.3% ) ahead of the restaurant company's earnings report next week, which will cover a tough period for the company.

"Commentary around reopen progress & differences relative to recent peer updates, sustainability of off-premise gains, and potential FY21 outlook should drive the stock reaction. We believe DRI should emerge better positioned than peers, w/ less leverage and better able to capitalize on growth opportunities," advises analyst Dennis Geiger.

UBS has a Buy rating on Darden into the print and upped price target of $90 vs. the average sell-side PT of $83.03.