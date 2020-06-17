Stocks stay little changed as Powell speaks again

Wall Street remains in consolidation mode midday Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Powell begins his second day of Congressional testimony, this time before the House Financial Services Committee.

The S&P 500 is up 0.1% , the Dow flat and the Nasdaq Composite is still the best performer, up 0.6% .

While little changed, the broader market is showing some resilience, recovering from earlier selling pressure on some negative COVID-19 headlines. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Texas rose 11% in one day.

Chipmakers lead the tech sector, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) up 0.9% . AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are up more than 1% and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is gaining 0.6% . Elsewhere in the sector, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is up 0.6% on some sell-side support.

Powell's second Q&A with lawmakers may provide a jolt either way for equities. There may be more questions on what Congress can do in terms of more fiscal stimulus. Perhaps the most interesting exchange yesterday came between Powell and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), where the Fed chief admitted markets were functioning just fine, but it still felt the need to move directly into the corporate bond space. That raises the questions of when the Fed would feel comfortable enough to step back.